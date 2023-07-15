Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Spencer Steer -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 90 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 42nd in slugging.
- In 64.0% of his 89 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.3% of his games this year, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this season (40 of 89), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.289
|AVG
|.264
|.394
|OBP
|.343
|.490
|SLG
|.461
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|30/23
|K/BB
|42/20
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Peralta (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 44th in WHIP (1.293), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
