The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic is in progress, and after the second round Thidapa Suwannapura is in 60th place at -1.

Thidapa Suwannapura Insights

Suwannapura has finished below par eight times and carded 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Suwannapura has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Suwannapura has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Suwannapura has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Suwannapura will attempt to extend her streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 41 -3 255 0 13 0 1 $225,336

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Suwannapura wound up 60th at this tournament the one time she finished the tournament.

Suwannapura has one made cut in her past two appearances at this tournament.

Suwannapura finished 60th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Measuring 6,642 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,005 yards .

Courses that Suwannapura has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,539 yards, 103 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Suwannapura's Last Time Out

Suwannapura was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 37th percentile of the field.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 52nd percentile.

Suwannapura shot better than 70% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Suwannapura did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Suwannapura had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.6).

Suwannapura recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that last competition, Suwannapura's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Suwannapura ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Suwannapura had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Suwannapura's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

