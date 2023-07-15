The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16 will feature Tiffany Chan as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 6,642-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Chan at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Tiffany Chan Insights

Chan has finished under par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has posted a top-five score once in her last 12 rounds.

Over her last 12 rounds, Chan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In her past five tournaments, Chan finished outside the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five appearances.

Chan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 53 +1 269 0 4 0 0 $25,031

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,642-yard length for this tournament.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Chan has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,505 yards, 137 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Chan's Last Time Out

Chan shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of the field.

Her 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic placed her in the 38th percentile.

Chan was better than just 27% of the competitors at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.61.

Chan failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Chan recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.3).

Chan's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were less than the tournament average (4.1).

At that last competition, Chan carded a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Chan finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 3.4.

On the six par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Chan carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Chan Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

