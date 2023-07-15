Vicky Hurst is in the field from July 13-16 in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, taking on a par-71, 6,642-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Hurst at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Vicky Hurst Insights

Over her last six rounds, Hurst has shot under par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished a single of her most recent six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last six rounds, Hurst has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past four tournaments.

Hurst has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past four tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 0 0 0 0 $0

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,642 yards this week, which is 372 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Hurst has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,529 yards, 113 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Hurst's Last Time Out

Hurst was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the LOTTE Championship, averaging 0.75 strokes to finish in the 100th percentile of the field.

She averaged 1.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the LOTTE Championship, which was good enough to place her in the 100th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.06).

Hurst shot better than 100% of the golfers at the LOTTE Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 1.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.77.

Hurst fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on six of eight par-3s at the LOTTE Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the LOTTE Championship, Hurst did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Hurst's 15 birdies or better on par-4s at the LOTTE Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.5.

At that last tournament, Hurst's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Hurst ended the LOTTE Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.5) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the LOTTE Championship, Hurst had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

