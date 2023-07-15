Wei-ling Hsu will be among those playing the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Hsu at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Wei-ling Hsu Insights

Hsu has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has yet to finish any of her last 15 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hsu has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five appearances, Hsu's average finish has been 41st.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five events.

Hsu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 45 -2 280 0 16 0 0 $209,843

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Hsu finished 16th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,561 yards.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Hsu has played i the last year (6,542 yards) is 19 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,561).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Hsu's Last Time Out

Hsu finished in the 66th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of par.

She averaged 4.36 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which landed her in the 18th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hsu shot better than just 11% of the golfers (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Hsu shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hsu had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.6).

Hsu recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that last outing, Hsu's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Hsu ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 2.9.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hsu carded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Hsu Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.