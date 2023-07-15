The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club includes Yae Eun Hong. The tournament is from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Hong at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week?

Yae Eun Hong Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Hong has shot under par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hong has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Hong's average finish has been 57th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Hong has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 44 -3 269 0 5 0 1 $63,948

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Hong missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-71 course measures 6,642 yards this week, which is 372 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Hong has played i the last year (6,506 yards) is 136 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,642).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Hong's Last Time Out

Hong shot poorly over the 10 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.40 strokes to finish in the first percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.38 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 16) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which placed her in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

Hong was better than 55% of the golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.60 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Hong recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Hong had four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.1).

Hong's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were less than the tournament average of 3.0.

At that last outing, Hong's showing on the 16 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Hong finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.4 on the 10 par-5s.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Hong fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

