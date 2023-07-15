Yealimi Noh will be at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at the par-71, 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Noh at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yealimi Noh Insights

Noh has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has not finished a single of her most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Noh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Noh finished outside the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past five tournaments.

Noh has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 43 -3 284 0 10 0 0 $112,841

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,642 yards, 372 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Noh has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,551 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh finished in the third percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes.

Her 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was poor, putting her in the 18th percentile of the field.

Noh shot better than only 21% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Noh failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Noh carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.6).

Noh failed to card a birdie or better on any of the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The field average was 3.5.

At that last outing, Noh's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Noh ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Noh carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Noh Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.