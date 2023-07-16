Sunday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (46-47) versus the Houston Astros (51-42) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 16.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (7-1, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.25 ERA).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 33, or 56.9%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 30-18, a 62.5% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 436 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Angels Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, Los Angeles and its foes are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Angels' past 10 contests.

The Angels have won in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Los Angeles has won 12 of 28 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Angels have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Los Angeles scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (461 total, five per game).

The Angels have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 7 Mariners L 10-1 Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo July 8 Mariners W 3-2 Framber Valdez vs Bryan Woo July 9 Mariners L 3-1 Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert July 14 @ Angels W 7-5 J.P. France vs - July 15 @ Angels L 13-12 Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers July 16 @ Angels - Cristian Javier vs Tyler Anderson July 18 @ Rockies - Hunter Brown vs TBA July 19 @ Rockies - Brandon Bielak vs TBA July 20 @ Athletics - J.P. France vs Hogan Harris July 21 @ Athletics - Framber Valdez vs JP Sears July 22 @ Athletics - Cristian Javier vs TBA

Angels Schedule