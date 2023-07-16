Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .270.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 74 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.0% of those games.
- In 13.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.6% of his games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (16.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (31.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.268
|AVG
|.274
|.331
|OBP
|.400
|.465
|SLG
|.453
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|28
|28/10
|K/BB
|19/22
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers will send Houser (3-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.68, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
