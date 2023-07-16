Jake Fraley -- with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .270.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 74 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.0% of those games.

In 13.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.6% of his games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (16.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (31.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .268 AVG .274 .331 OBP .400 .465 SLG .453 13 XBH 9 6 HR 5 24 RBI 28 28/10 K/BB 19/22 7 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings