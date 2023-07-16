The Cincinnati Reds will look to Joey Votto for continued offensive production when they take the field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 98 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 12th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Cincinnati is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (454 total).

The Reds are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 24 mark in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Cincinnati has a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.441).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Ben Lively (4-5) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Lively is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Lively will try to pick up his eighth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers W 8-5 Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Corbin Burnes 7/15/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Home Andrew Abbott Freddy Peralta 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 7/17/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Williamson - 7/18/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/19/2023 Giants - Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants - Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ben Lively -

