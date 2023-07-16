On Sunday, July 16 at 1:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds (50-43) host the Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) at Great American Ball Park. Ben Lively will get the ball for the Reds, while Adrian Houser will take the hill for the Brewers.

The Brewers have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Reds (-130). A 10.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.83 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.68 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 15, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 8-3 (winning 72.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 22, or 51.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 13 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Joey Votto 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 1st Win NL Central +145 - 2nd

