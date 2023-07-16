The Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) will aim to keep a three-game win streak going when they visit the Cincinnati Reds (50-43) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Reds will give the nod to Ben Lively (4-5, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.68 ERA).

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.83 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.68 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

The Reds will send Lively (4-5) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

In eight starts, Lively has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Ben Lively vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 388 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .231 for the campaign with 100 home runs, 20th in the league.

The Brewers have gone 10-for-47 with a double, two home runs and six RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6, the righty went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.68, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.

Houser has registered three quality starts this season.

Houser will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.6 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Adrian Houser vs. Reds

He will face a Reds offense that ranks 12th in the league with 798 total hits (on a .253 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .410 (12th in the league) with 98 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Reds this season, Houser has pitched seven innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out two.

