On Sunday, Tyler Stephenson (hitting .192 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Stephenson has recorded a hit in 54 of 86 games this season (62.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (24.4%).

He has homered in seven games this year (8.1%), homering in 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.9% of his games this season, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.

In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .254 AVG .256 .338 OBP .342 .380 SLG .366 8 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 40/17 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings