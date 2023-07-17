Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .231 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Votto has picked up a hit in nine of 20 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 20), and 9.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year (45.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|.176
|AVG
|.290
|.349
|OBP
|.353
|.471
|SLG
|.742
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|11/6
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, July 9, the righty threw nine scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 21st, 1.119 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.
