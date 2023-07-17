On Monday, Jonathan India (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks while batting .245.

In 68.1% of his 94 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 11.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

India has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (31.9%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (11.7%).

He has scored in 51 games this season (54.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .275 AVG .219 .369 OBP .300 .437 SLG .370 17 XBH 13 5 HR 8 25 RBI 24 36/19 K/BB 46/17 7 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings