How to Watch the Reds vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will look to get the better of Brandon Williamson, the Cincinnati Reds' named starter, on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 99 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with a .410 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 457 total runs this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Reds rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.80 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined 1.443 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Williamson (1-2) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6, when he allowed one hit in three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
- He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- In 10 starts this season, Williamson has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.
- He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Colin Rea
|7/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Wade Miley
|7/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Corbin Burnes
|7/15/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-0
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Freddy Peralta
|7/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|7/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Logan Webb
|7/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Ross Stripling
|7/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Alex Cobb
|7/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|-
|7/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|-
