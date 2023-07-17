Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will look to get the better of Brandon Williamson, the Cincinnati Reds' named starter, on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 99 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with a .410 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 457 total runs this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Reds rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.80 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.443 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Williamson (1-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6, when he allowed one hit in three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.

He has one quality starts in 10 chances this season.

In 10 starts this season, Williamson has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Brewers W 8-5 Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Corbin Burnes 7/15/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Home Andrew Abbott Freddy Peralta 7/16/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 7/17/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Williamson Logan Webb 7/18/2023 Giants - Home Luke Weaver Anthony DeSclafani 7/19/2023 Giants - Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants - Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ben Lively - 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Brandon Williamson -

