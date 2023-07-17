Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 17 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- In 62.1% of his games this year (54 of 87), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 8.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has driven home a run in 30 games this year (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year (35 of 87), with two or more runs six times (6.9%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.247
|AVG
|.256
|.329
|OBP
|.342
|.370
|SLG
|.366
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|40/17
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Webb (8-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went nine scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 21st, 1.119 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.
