Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .240 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .287 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Benson has gotten a hit in 22 of 45 games this year (48.9%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.8%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.9%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Benson has picked up an RBI in 15.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.211
|AVG
|.354
|.328
|OBP
|.447
|.368
|SLG
|.585
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|23/10
|K/BB
|12/11
|5
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw nine scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 21st, 1.119 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.
