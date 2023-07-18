Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jonathan India (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Read More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is batting .245 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 64 of 94 games this year (68.1%) India has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- India has had an RBI in 30 games this year (31.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 54.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.275
|AVG
|.219
|.369
|OBP
|.300
|.437
|SLG
|.370
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|24
|36/19
|K/BB
|46/17
|7
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.91 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.44 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 1 against the New York Mets, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.44), 34th in WHIP (1.189), and 58th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
