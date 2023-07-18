On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.

In 54 of 87 games this year (62.1%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 87), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has an RBI in 30 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

In 40.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .247 AVG .256 .329 OBP .342 .370 SLG .366 8 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 40/17 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings