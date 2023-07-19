The Washington Mystics (11-8) and Aliyah Boston's Indiana Fever (5-15) face off at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Wednesday, July 19, starting at 11:30 AM ET.

Last time out, Washington picked up a 93-86 win against Seattle. The Mystics were led by Brittney Sykes, who wound up with 26 points and three steals, while Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 16 points. Indiana lost to New York 95-87 in their last game. Boston (23 PTS, 9 REB, 52.6 FG%) ended the game as Indiana's top scorer.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-135 to win)

Mystics (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+110 to win)

Fever (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-1.5)

Mystics (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 157.5

157.5 When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and Monumental

Fever Season Stats

The Fever are sixth in the WNBA in points scored (82.2 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (86).

Indiana is fourth in the league in rebounds per game (35.7) and second-best in rebounds conceded (33.2).

With 18.2 assists per game, the Fever are second-worst in the WNBA.

In 2023, Indiana is seventh in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.3).

The Fever are the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.1%).

In 2023 Indiana is third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.1 per game) and third-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (35.9%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever put up fewer points per game at home (81.8) than away (82.4), but also give up fewer at home (83.3) than away (87.8).

This season Indiana is averaging more rebounds at home (36.9 per game) than away (34.8). But it is also giving up more at home (34.5) than on the road (32.3).

The Fever average 0.7 more assists per game at home (18.6) than away (17.9).

At home, Indiana commits 14.1 turnovers per game, one more than away (13.1). It forces 13 turnovers per game at home, 1.2 more than away (11.8).

This year the Fever are sinking fewer 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (6.8). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.5%) than away (34.5%).

At home, Indiana concedes 7.1 treys per game, 1.6 fewer than on the road (8.7). It concedes 31.8% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 6.9% lower than away (38.7%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Fever have won four out of the 14 games, or 28.6%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Fever have a record of 3-9 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Indiana has beaten the spread 12 times in 19 games.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Indiana is 11-3 against the spread.

The Fever have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

