Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Giants.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .269.
- Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 61.0% of his games this season (47 of 77), with at least two hits 17 times (22.1%).
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this season (35 of 77), with more than one RBI 14 times (18.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (32.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.265
|AVG
|.274
|.329
|OBP
|.400
|.493
|SLG
|.453
|15
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|28
|30/10
|K/BB
|19/22
|7
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 101 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Stripling (0-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 6.11 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
