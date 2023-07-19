Jonathan India, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the hill, July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Giants.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .250.

In 66 of 96 games this season (68.8%) India has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.3% of his games this year, India has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 54.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .284 AVG .219 .372 OBP .300 .460 SLG .370 19 XBH 13 6 HR 8 26 RBI 24 38/19 K/BB 46/17 7 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings