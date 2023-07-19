Wednesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (50-46) and San Francisco Giants (54-41) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on July 19.

The Reds will look to Graham Ashcraft (4-7) versus the Giants and Ross Stripling (0-2).

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
  • The Reds have won 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Cincinnati has a record of 18-9, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Reds.
  • Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 469 total runs this season.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.83).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 14 Brewers L 1-0 Graham Ashcraft vs Corbin Burnes
July 15 Brewers L 3-0 Andrew Abbott vs Freddy Peralta
July 16 Brewers L 4-3 Ben Lively vs Adrian Houser
July 18 Giants L 4-2 Brandon Williamson vs Logan Webb
July 18 Giants L 11-10 Luke Weaver vs Anthony DeSclafani
July 19 Giants - Graham Ashcraft vs Ross Stripling
July 20 Giants - Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
July 21 Diamondbacks - Ben Lively vs Tommy Henry
July 22 Diamondbacks - Brandon Williamson vs TBA
July 23 Diamondbacks - Luke Weaver vs Zach Davies
July 24 @ Brewers - Graham Ashcraft vs Wade Miley

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.