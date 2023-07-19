Wednesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (50-46) and San Francisco Giants (54-41) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on July 19.

The Reds will look to Graham Ashcraft (4-7) versus the Giants and Ross Stripling (0-2).

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have won 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 18-9, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 469 total runs this season.

The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.83).

