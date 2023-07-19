The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants will send Graham Ashcraft and Ross Stripling, respectively, to the mound when the two squads play on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 105 total home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .412.

The Reds rank 12th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

Cincinnati is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (469 total).

The Reds rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 25 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati has a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.444).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Ashcraft (4-7) takes the mound for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 5.95 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Ashcraft is looking to earn his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Ashcraft will try to continue a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).

In one of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Corbin Burnes 7/15/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Home Andrew Abbott Freddy Peralta 7/16/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 7/18/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Logan Webb 7/18/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Luke Weaver Anthony DeSclafani 7/19/2023 Giants - Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants - Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Brandon Williamson - 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Luke Weaver Zach Davies 7/24/2023 Brewers - Away Graham Ashcraft Wade Miley

