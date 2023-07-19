The Cincinnati Reds (50-46) and the San Francisco Giants (54-41) will square off on Wednesday, July 19 at Great American Ball Park, with Graham Ashcraft pitching for the Reds and Ross Stripling taking the hill for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Giants (-110). A 10.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Reds vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (4-7, 5.95 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Reds' matchup against the Giants but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to take down the Giants with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jonathan India hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have gone 18-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Reds have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (57.5%) in those games.

This year, the Giants have won 23 of 40 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Joey Votto 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Jonathan India 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.