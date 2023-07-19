The San Francisco Giants (54-41) play the Cincinnati Reds (50-46), a game after Wilmer Flores went deep twice in an 11-10 victory over the Reds, at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Graham Ashcraft (4-7) for the Reds and Ross Stripling (0-2) for the Giants.

Reds vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (4-7, 5.95 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.11 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (4-7) will take the mound for the Reds, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.95 and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .287 in 17 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.11, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.

Stripling has yet to record a quality start so far this season.

Stripling has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this season heading into this outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

