Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tyler Stephenson (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Giants.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .252.
- In 61.8% of his 89 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 89), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 33.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (39.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.247
|AVG
|.256
|.327
|OBP
|.342
|.373
|SLG
|.366
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|40/17
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stripling (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.11 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.11, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
