On Wednesday, Tyler Stephenson (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Giants.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .252.

In 61.8% of his 89 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 89), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 33.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games.

He has scored in 35 games this year (39.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .247 AVG .256 .327 OBP .342 .373 SLG .366 9 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 40/17 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings