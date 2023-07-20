Jake Fraley -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .265 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

In 60.3% of his 78 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In 15.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.9% of his games this year, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (32.1%), including seven multi-run games (9.0%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 35 .259 AVG .274 .322 OBP .400 .482 SLG .453 15 XBH 9 8 HR 5 28 RBI 28 30/10 K/BB 19/22 7 SB 9

