Thursday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (51-46) and the San Francisco Giants (54-42) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on July 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-2) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (4-2) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.

The Reds have been victorious in 32, or 47.1%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 29-33 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati is the ninth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (472 total).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.80 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule