Sportsbooks have set player props for Jonathan India and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Reds vs. Giants Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

India Stats

India has put up 92 hits with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .250/.335/.413 so far this season.

India has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Cobb Stats

The Giants' Alex Cobb (6-2) will make his 18th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 15 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 6.0 6 0 0 7 0 at Mets Jun. 30 5.0 6 3 2 3 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 4.0 5 2 2 5 2 at Rockies Jun. 8 5.0 8 4 4 7 1

