The Cincinnati Reds (51-46) will look for continued power from a slugger on a roll against the San Francisco Giants (54-42) on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park. Will Benson is currently on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-2) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (4-2) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-2, 2.82 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (4-2, 2.45 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .188 against him.

Abbott is trying to record his seventh quality start of the season.

Abbott has seven starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his eight outings this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants will send Cobb (6-2) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.82, a 3.96 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.317 in 17 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Cobb has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

