The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Giants.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MLB Network

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has six doubles, four triples, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .289.

Benson has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (12.2%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has picked up an RBI in 20.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .229 AVG .354 .333 OBP .447 .471 SLG .585 7 XBH 9 5 HR 1 10 RBI 6 30/11 K/BB 12/11 6 SB 3

