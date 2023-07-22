Carson Young is in fifth place, at -6, after the first round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood).

Looking to bet on Carson Young at the Barracuda Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Carson Young Insights

Young has finished below par eight times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 13 rounds.

Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Young has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Young has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -8 260 0 13 2 2 $1.2M

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Young finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,030 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,480-yard length for this event.

The average course Young has played in the past year has been 187 yards shorter than the 7,480 yards Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will be at for this event.

Young's Last Time Out

Young finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was poor, putting him in the 12th percentile of the field.

Young was better than only 14% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Young did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Young had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Young had fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

At that last competition, Young had a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Young finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Young recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Young Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Young's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

