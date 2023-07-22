Jonathan India, who is 2-for-4 in his most recent game, will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has an OPS of .757, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .418 this season.

India will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer in his last outings.

In 69.4% of his 98 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (12.2%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

India has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (32.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.2%).

In 53 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .293 AVG .219 .380 OBP .300 .467 SLG .370 20 XBH 13 6 HR 8 27 RBI 24 39/20 K/BB 46/17 7 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings