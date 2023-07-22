Reds vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (53-46) and Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.
Brandon Williamson (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds in this matchup. The Diamondbacks, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Reds have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Cincinnati has a record of 10-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Reds have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 486.
- The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Logan Webb
|July 18
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Luke Weaver vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 19
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Ross Stripling
|July 20
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
|July 21
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-6
|Ben Lively vs Tommy Henry
|July 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs TBA
|July 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Zach Davies
|July 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|July 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Freddy Peralta
|July 28
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller
