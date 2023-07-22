Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will meet Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +100. A 10.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 10.5 -120 +100 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Reds and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds are 17-9 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.4% of those games).

Cincinnati has gone 10-7 (winning 58.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Reds' implied win probability is 54.5%.

In the 98 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Cincinnati, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-42-1).

The Reds have gone 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-26 27-20 20-22 33-24 34-34 19-12

