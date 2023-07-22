When the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) take on the Cincinnati Reds (53-46) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, July 22 at 4:10 PM ET, Corbin Carroll will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The favored Reds have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-2, 4.78 ERA) vs TBA - ARI

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 10-7 (winning 58.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds went 2-2 over the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (48.1%) in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 18-24 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-5.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Joey Votto 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+130) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

