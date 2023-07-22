The Cincinnati Reds host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.