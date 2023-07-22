Spencer Steer, carrying a .167 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 95 hits and an OBP of .360, both of which are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 60 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.7%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Steer has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (43.2%), including five games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .279 AVG .264 .377 OBP .343 .459 SLG .461 16 XBH 20 7 HR 7 28 RBI 26 36/24 K/BB 42/20 7 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings