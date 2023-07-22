The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Carlos Correa, Luis Robert and others in this game.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-4) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

The 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 10th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jul. 17 5.2 5 5 5 5 4 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 6.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Orioles Jul. 2 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Braves Jun. 26 6.2 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 5.0 6 3 3 5 2

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Correa has 77 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 42 RBI.

He has a .227/.301/.404 slash line on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox Jul. 21 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 2-for-6 2 1 1 5 at Mariners Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 40 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .197/.284/.426 on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Mariners Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 24 doubles, 28 home runs, 21 walks and 57 RBI (100 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.326/.565 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has recorded 100 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.352/.382 so far this year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jul. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 18 2-for-4 3 0 1 2 1 at Braves Jul. 16 3-for-5 3 0 1 3 0

