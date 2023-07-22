Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (51-48) and Chicago White Sox (41-58) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on July 22.

The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (4-3, 4.18 ERA).

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 38 (62.3%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered 40 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 23-17 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 59.2% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 431 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The White Sox have won in 21, or 34.4%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won nine of 29 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (417 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 17 @ Mariners L 7-6 Sonny Gray vs Logan Gilbert July 18 @ Mariners W 10-3 Bailey Ober vs Bryan Woo July 19 @ Mariners W 6-3 Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo July 20 @ Mariners L 5-0 Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby July 21 White Sox W 9-4 Joe Ryan vs Lance Lynn July 22 White Sox - Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease July 23 White Sox - Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito July 24 Mariners - Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo July 25 Mariners - Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby July 26 Mariners - Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller July 28 @ Royals - Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer

White Sox Schedule