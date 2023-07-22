Tyler Stephenson, carrying a .143 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .253.
  • In 57 of 91 games this year (62.6%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 91), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stephenson has an RBI in 30 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
  • He has scored a run in 37 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 45
.250 AVG .256
.331 OBP .342
.372 SLG .366
9 XBH 13
5 HR 2
18 RBI 19
41/18 K/BB 55/19
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
