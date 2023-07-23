On Sunday, Jake Fraley (.581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Ruiz. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz

José Ruiz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks while batting .269.

In 61.3% of his games this season (49 of 80), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 13 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Fraley has driven home a run in 36 games this season (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 33.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 35 .265 AVG .274 .325 OBP .400 .503 SLG .453 17 XBH 9 9 HR 5 30 RBI 28 31/10 K/BB 19/22 7 SB 9

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings