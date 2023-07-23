Luke Maile -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Jose Ruiz on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Giants.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is batting .232 with seven doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Maile has picked up a hit in 17 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (10.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maile has driven home a run in seven games this season (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (25.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 17
.197 AVG .289
.246 OBP .341
.311 SLG .605
3 XBH 8
2 HR 2
6 RBI 7
20/3 K/BB 9/3
1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ruiz makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 28-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 37 appearances so far.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .278 against him this season. He has a 5.48 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings over his 37 games.
