Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nick Senzel (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Ruiz. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel has eight doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .233.
- Senzel has recorded a hit in 33 of 62 games this season (53.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel has had at least one RBI in 40.3% of his games this season (25 of 62), with more than one RBI seven times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.211
|AVG
|.258
|.267
|OBP
|.357
|.303
|SLG
|.454
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|30/8
|K/BB
|20/15
|4
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Ruiz gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has 37 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .278 against him this season. He has a 5.48 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings over his 37 appearances.
