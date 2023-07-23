On Sunday, Nick Senzel (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Ruiz. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel has eight doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .233.

Senzel has recorded a hit in 33 of 62 games this season (53.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.0%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Senzel has had at least one RBI in 40.3% of his games this season (25 of 62), with more than one RBI seven times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .211 AVG .258 .267 OBP .357 .303 SLG .454 6 XBH 9 2 HR 5 15 RBI 19 30/8 K/BB 20/15 4 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings