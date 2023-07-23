The Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, at 1:40 PM ET, with Jonathan India and Ketel Marte among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 16th in MLB action with 111 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Cincinnati's .414 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (490 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds' .333 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Reds strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.75).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.419).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-2) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Weaver is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Weaver has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year heading into this matchup.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Luke Weaver Anthony DeSclafani 7/19/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-6 Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Luke Weaver José Ruiz 7/24/2023 Brewers - Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan

