How to Watch the Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
The Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, at 1:40 PM ET, with Jonathan India and Ketel Marte among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 16th in MLB action with 111 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Cincinnati's .414 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (490 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Reds' .333 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Reds strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.75).
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.419).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-2) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Weaver is trying to record his second quality start of the year.
- Weaver has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year heading into this matchup.
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/19/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Ross Stripling
|7/20/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Alex Cobb
|7/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-6
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Tommy Henry
|7/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Brandon Pfaadt
|7/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|José Ruiz
|7/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|7/25/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Freddy Peralta
|7/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Bobby Miller
|7/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Emmet Sheehan
