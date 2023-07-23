Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45) will play the Cincinnati Reds (54-46) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, July 23 at 1:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Corbin Carroll will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -105 odds to upset. The total is 11 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Luke Weaver - CIN (2-2, 7.22 ERA) vs Jose Ruiz - ARI (3-1, 5.48 ERA)

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 17-9 (winning 65.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (48.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 21 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-5.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Joey Votto 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Luke Maile 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Will Benson 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

