On Sunday, Spencer Steer (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Ruiz. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.460) and total hits (97) this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Steer has recorded a hit in 61 of 96 games this year (63.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (28.1%).

He has gone deep in 14 games this year (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had an RBI in 36 games this season (37.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (42.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .284 AVG .264 .379 OBP .343 .460 SLG .461 16 XBH 20 7 HR 7 28 RBI 26 36/24 K/BB 42/20 7 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings