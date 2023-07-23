TJ Friedl -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Jose Ruiz on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz

José Ruiz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .287.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 65th in slugging.

Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (49 of 77), with multiple hits 24 times (31.2%).

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Friedl has driven in a run in 21 games this season (27.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .262 AVG .313 .331 OBP .384 .468 SLG .412 16 XBH 9 5 HR 2 22 RBI 11 34/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

